PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) CEO Sells $163,680.00 in Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total value of $163,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,934,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PDC Energy stock opened at $83.98 on Friday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $84.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.75.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.48. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $316.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. PDC Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 6.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,123 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $2,370,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 31.1% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $588,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

