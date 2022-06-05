Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) traded down 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.67 and last traded at $24.80. 17,574 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,656,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.28.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Peabody Energy from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.00.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.04). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $691.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. Peabody Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $463,142.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,680.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth $58,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,208 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally.

