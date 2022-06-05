Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) Trading Up 2.4%

Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) was up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.87 and last traded at $3.87. Approximately 1,177 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 316,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEAR shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pear Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pear Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Pear Therapeutics from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pear Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.55.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.62.

Pear Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PEAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pear Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEAR. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.66% of the company’s stock.

Pear Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEAR)

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

