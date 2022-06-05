PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PGTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PGT Innovations from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on PGT Innovations in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

NYSE PGTI opened at $20.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day moving average is $19.94. PGT Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81.

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $358.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.25 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.20%. PGT Innovations’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PGT Innovations will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,369,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,021,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGTI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 22.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,397,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,284,000 after buying an additional 1,373,303 shares during the period. Stadium Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 103.3% during the first quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,497,000 after buying an additional 946,715 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 106.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,293,000 after buying an additional 726,131 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,337,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,002,000 after purchasing an additional 334,391 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile (Get Rating)

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.