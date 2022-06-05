Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on POOL. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $519.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $539.22.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $407.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88. Pool has a 12 month low of $377.52 and a 12 month high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $412.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $469.15.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pool will post 18.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 22.26%.

In other news, Director Martha S. Gervasi bought 300 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Pool by 52.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Pool by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Pool by 3.8% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

