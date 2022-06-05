Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 2,104 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,598 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MANH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 736.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 23,906 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 58,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,996,000 after acquiring an additional 13,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,861,000 after acquiring an additional 123,800 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MANH shares. Raymond James raised Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.33.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $125.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 67.85 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.83 and its 200-day moving average is $136.77. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.58 and a fifty-two week high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $178.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.81 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 51.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

