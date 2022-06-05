Private Advisor Group LLC Takes $223,000 Position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 61,266.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,598,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,998 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth $19,044,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in SentinelOne by 142.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 555,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,750,000 after acquiring an additional 326,498 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth $14,532,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth $11,187,000. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $23.91 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $78.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.72.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 121.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.64 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $64,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $289,847.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,845,153.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,576,545 shares of company stock worth $55,009,239 over the last three months. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on S. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SentinelOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $82.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

