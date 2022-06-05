ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Shares Gap Down to $36.77

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.77, but opened at $35.36. ProShares Ultra Technology shares last traded at $35.21, with a volume of 6,740 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.40 and its 200 day moving average is $48.82.

Get ProShares Ultra Technology alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Technology by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 491.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.