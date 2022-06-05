ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Down 6.2%

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.63 and last traded at $32.73. 1,426,322 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 135,384,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.90.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.94 and a 200 day moving average of $56.87.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $4,305,000. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 128.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,636,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 423.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.