ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Stock Price Up 2.8%

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) shares rose 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.46 and last traded at $43.44. Approximately 139,263 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,069,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 6.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the second quarter valued at about $352,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 96.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 66.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 21,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the third quarter valued at about $89,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

