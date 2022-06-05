Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Trading Up 2.1%

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.29 and last traded at $27.29. Approximately 202 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 479,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.72.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Prothena from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.07. Prothena had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.23 million. Analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Collier sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $197,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,219 shares in the company, valued at $48,040.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 1,062,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.02 per share, with a total value of $30,840,598.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,584,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,175,805.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Prothena by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,972,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,464,000 after acquiring an additional 567,706 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Prothena during the third quarter worth $21,369,000. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP bought a new position in Prothena during the first quarter worth $9,799,000. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Prothena by 13.3% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,236,000 after acquiring an additional 215,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Prothena by 1,407.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,638,000 after acquiring an additional 201,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

