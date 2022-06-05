PVH (NYSE:PVH) PT Lowered to $110.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 52.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PVH. Citigroup cut their price target on PVH from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.56.

Get PVH alerts:

NYSE:PVH opened at $71.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.78. PVH has a 12 month low of $60.35 and a 12 month high of $125.42.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.61. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PVH will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in PVH by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 53,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in PVH by 786.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 35,819 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in PVH by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of PVH by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile (Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.