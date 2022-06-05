PVH (NYSE:PVH) PT Lowered to $80.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.17% from the company’s previous close.

PVH has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of PVH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PVH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.56.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $71.96 on Friday. PVH has a 52-week low of $60.35 and a 52-week high of $125.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.61. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. PVH’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PVH will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in PVH by 73.6% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PVH by 2,076.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 370 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

