Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys New Shares in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Universal Technical Institute as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 9,637 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

UTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

In related news, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,340.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.49. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $303.97 million, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.49.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $102.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

