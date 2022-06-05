Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 32,347 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) by 83.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 32,347 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in CTS were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CTS by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,772 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,461,000 after purchasing an additional 25,153 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in CTS by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,062,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,030,000 after buying an additional 172,060 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,599,000 after purchasing an additional 94,428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CTS by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,261,000 after buying an additional 13,831 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CTS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,913,000. 91.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $145,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTS stock opened at $40.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -39.41 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CTS Co. has a 12 month low of $28.72 and a 12 month high of $41.77.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. CTS had a negative net margin of 6.32% and a positive return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $147.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.53%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTS. Sidoti lowered shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CTS from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CTS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

