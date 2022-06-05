Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Up to $4.42

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.42, but opened at $5.69. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $5.69, with a volume of 60 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

