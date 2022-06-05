R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.14.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on R1 RCM from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised R1 RCM from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of RCM opened at $21.74 on Friday. R1 RCM has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 70.13, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average is $24.19.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The healthcare provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $385.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.18 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.37) EPS. Analysts predict that R1 RCM will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 53.5% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 320,697 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after buying an additional 111,717 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 117.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 897,400 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $24,014,000 after buying an additional 484,909 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 15.1% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 470,899 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after buying an additional 61,747 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 100.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,203 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the first quarter worth about $8,828,000. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

