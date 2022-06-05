Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading 2.8% Higher

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) traded up 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.67 and last traded at $6.67. 4,132 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 947,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink downgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America downgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.20.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 37.18% and a negative net margin of 1,635.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 31,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $206,576.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 511,972 shares in the company, valued at $3,322,698.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 878,133 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,769.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.