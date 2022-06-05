REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) rose 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.12 and last traded at $22.05. Approximately 557 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 431,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.58.

RGNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

The firm has a market cap of $985.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average is $28.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its position in REGENXBIO by 690.1% during the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,008,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,964,000 after purchasing an additional 880,488 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in REGENXBIO by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,004,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,656,000 after purchasing an additional 864,447 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,392,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in REGENXBIO by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,571,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,884,000 after purchasing an additional 209,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in REGENXBIO by 77.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,136,000 after purchasing an additional 204,340 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

