Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Trading 3.5% Higher

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) traded up 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.45 and last traded at $17.37. 2,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 989,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.78.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RLAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.13 and a 200-day moving average of $25.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.80.

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 15,373.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.47%. The company had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $320,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,177.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $46,307.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,046.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,398 shares of company stock worth $2,791,051. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RLAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,367,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,330 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,669,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $25,182,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,993,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,062,000 after purchasing an additional 641,001 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,186,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,858,000 after purchasing an additional 504,846 shares during the period.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

