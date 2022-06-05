Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 147,885 Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) by 96.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,613 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,885 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.48% of Banc of California worth $5,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Banc of California by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,475,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,198,000 after purchasing an additional 253,321 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 3,452,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,232 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,222,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,981,000 after acquiring an additional 62,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,920,000 after acquiring an additional 42,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 613,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,035,000 after acquiring an additional 85,594 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banc of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Banc of California from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens raised their price target on Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James downgraded Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of Banc of California stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.48.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.29. Banc of California had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $82.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

Banc of California Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.