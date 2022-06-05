Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 16,700 Shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.12% of Postal Realty Trust worth $5,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSTL. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,435,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,530,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 74,805 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 138,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 73,420 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 291,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 56,115 shares during the period. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Postal Realty Trust stock opened at $15.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.43. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $21.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.60 million, a P/E ratio of 121.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55.

Postal Realty Trust ( NYSE:PSTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.17). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 5.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 707.75%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PSTL shares. Aegis started coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut Postal Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Postal Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.40.

About Postal Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.