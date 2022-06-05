Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 385,157 Shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) by 462.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 385,157 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.43% of Farmland Partners worth $5,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 10.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 118,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 44.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Paul A. Pittman bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Farmland Partners stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.05 million, a P/E ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 0.70. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $16.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $12.91.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 10.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Farmland Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is presently -90.91%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FPI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Farmland Partners from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

