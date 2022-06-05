Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 85,370 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 128.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,370 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.31% of Cohu worth $5,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,802,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,367 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 2,808.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 332,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,664,000 after acquiring an additional 321,033 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 252.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 403,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after acquiring an additional 288,557 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,107,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,176,000 after acquiring an additional 161,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,296,000 after acquiring an additional 109,780 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cohu in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet raised Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $29.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.45. Cohu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.06 and a 1 year high of $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. Cohu had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $197.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Bendush sold 3,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $98,966.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,174.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $301,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,800.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,652 shares of company stock worth $539,277 in the last quarter. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

