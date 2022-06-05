Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 670,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.84% of Zedge worth $5,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZDGE. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Zedge by 287.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zedge during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zedge during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zedge by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zedge during the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZDGE stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.01. Zedge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $19.90.

Zedge ( NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.92 million during the quarter. Zedge had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 26.15%.

In related news, Director Mark Ghermezian acquired 4,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $25,302.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,149.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,425 shares of company stock valued at $55,972 in the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Zedge in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Zedge, Inc operates a digital publishing and content platform worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with ringtones, home screen app icons, wallpapers, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

