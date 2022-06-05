Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 431.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,384,000 after buying an additional 17,049 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,738,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,667,000 after purchasing an additional 306,394 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,658,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,156,000 after purchasing an additional 38,244 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,229,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,304,000 after purchasing an additional 26,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 697,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,610,000 after purchasing an additional 13,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($60.73) to GBX 4,700 ($59.46) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,462.80.

DEO stock opened at $185.10 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $175.46 and a 12 month high of $223.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

About Diageo (Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.