Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 188,923 Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,820,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,923 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.45% of Puma Biotechnology worth $5,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 25.7% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,425,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,009,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,207,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,485,000 after acquiring an additional 141,897 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,746,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 446,734 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 153.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,666,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,130 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 109.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 807,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 421,366 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI opened at $2.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.06. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $11.95.

Puma Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:PBYI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.07 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 843.16% and a negative net margin of 24.42%. Puma Biotechnology’s revenue was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PBYI. Zacks Investment Research raised Puma Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Puma Biotechnology from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

