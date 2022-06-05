Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 327,800 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) by 81.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 729,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.48% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $5,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $8.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.02.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile (Get Rating)

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.