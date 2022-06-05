Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 33,787 Shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,187 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 33,787 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.78% of ChannelAdvisor worth $5,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

ECOM stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.85. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42. The company has a market cap of $441.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.88.

ChannelAdvisor ( NYSE:ECOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $42.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.17 million. Equities analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ECOM shares. StockNews.com downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

