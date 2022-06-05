Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 73,996 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,996 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.17% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $5,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 101,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 183,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 24,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $91,343.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,382.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $67,167.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OFC stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.08. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $195.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 6.67%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.30%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OFC. StockNews.com raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

