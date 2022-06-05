Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 273,480 Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 273,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,647,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.34% of Alector at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alector during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 262.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 155,412 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 179,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 42,682 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 51,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 24,703 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,561,000 after acquiring an additional 67,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.69% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $8.99 on Friday. Alector, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $43.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.33.
About Alector (Get Rating)
Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.
