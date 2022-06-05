Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $5,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $28.66 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $28.31 and a 12 month high of $32.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.28.

