Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,185 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 101,972 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.44% of Aemetis worth $5,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Aemetis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 258,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Aemetis during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Aemetis by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Aemetis by 184.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Aemetis by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 19,820 shares during the period. 52.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aemetis news, Director John R. Block sold 55,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $668,599.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMTX opened at $8.53 on Friday. Aemetis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.57.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $64.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aemetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

