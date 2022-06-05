Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 82.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 422,672 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of Sensata Technologies worth $5,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,843,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,504,000 after buying an additional 42,112 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,207,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $230,226,000 after purchasing an additional 177,288 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,200,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $259,108,000 after purchasing an additional 926,093 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,372,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $146,380,000 after purchasing an additional 60,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,702,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,025,000 after purchasing an additional 90,263 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ST opened at $48.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.68. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $42.67 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.24 and its 200 day moving average is $54.29.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $975.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ST. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.27.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

