Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 351,259 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $5,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,028,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,576,000 after acquiring an additional 909,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,514 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCS. Exane BNP Paribas cut Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Barclays from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.10) to GBX 260 ($3.29) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.40) to GBX 200 ($2.53) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barclays in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.33.

BCS opened at $8.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.37. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $12.20.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Barclays had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

