Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Holdings in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,241,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 169,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.34% of BGC Partners worth $5,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BGCP. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in BGC Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in BGC Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGCP stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.20. BGC Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $6.51.

BGC Partners ( NASDAQ:BGCP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $506.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.95 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 49.15% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

