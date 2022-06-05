Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Holdings in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.73% of Provident Financial worth $5,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 16.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,632,000 after buying an additional 9,488 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,992,000 after buying an additional 13,440 shares during the period. 60.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PROV opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average is $16.23. The company has a market cap of $108.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.58.

Provident Financial ( NASDAQ:PROV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 25.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

