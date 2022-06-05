Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of Progyny worth $5,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Progyny by 407.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,323,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,963,000 after buying an additional 1,865,151 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Progyny by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,725,000 after buying an additional 513,460 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Progyny by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,744,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,824,000 after buying an additional 113,521 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Progyny by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,570,000 after buying an additional 255,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Progyny by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 959,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,312,000 after buying an additional 64,250 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $2,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 84,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,183,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $387,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 146,736 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,246 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $30.88 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.04 and a 12 month high of $68.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.14, a PEG ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.72 and a 200-day moving average of $43.48.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

