Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 113,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.10% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $5,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,492,000 after buying an additional 30,823 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,869,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $54.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.01. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.72 and a 12 month high of $80.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 6.50.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $165.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.14 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Kober sold 4,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $220,558.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,085,820.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $306,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,042.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,482 shares of company stock worth $544,355 over the last three months. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.10.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

