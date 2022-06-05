Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 475,127 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,653 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Tutor Perini worth $5,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

TPC opened at $10.20 on Friday. Tutor Perini Co. has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.18. The company has a market capitalization of $522.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.31.

Tutor Perini ( NYSE:TPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $952.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $487,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,443,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,572,223.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TPC shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on Tutor Perini from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tutor Perini in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tutor Perini Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.