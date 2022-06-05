Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $5.39 Million Position in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,384,448 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 44,971 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.51% of Diana Shipping worth $5,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DSX. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

DSX stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $6.89. The firm has a market cap of $581.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.61.

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 17.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Diana Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.48%.

Several analysts have weighed in on DSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diana Shipping presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.94.

About Diana Shipping (Get Rating)

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.