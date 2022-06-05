Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $5.45 Million Stock Holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 342,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 147,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.27% of Allegheny Technologies worth $5,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 26,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter.

ATI has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.11.

ATI stock opened at $27.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $30.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -683.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.78.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $834.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.04 million. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 160,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,810,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

