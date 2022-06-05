Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $5.48 Million Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of Brunswick worth $5,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 176,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth about $1,387,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

BC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.86.

In related news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $175,154.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BC opened at $71.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $66.40 and a 12 month high of $108.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.34.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 35.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.04%.

Brunswick Profile (Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.