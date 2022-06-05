Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $5.57 Million Position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) by 432.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.22% of Oasis Petroleum worth $5,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $688,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,830,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,654,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,310,000 after acquiring an additional 22,011 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OAS stock opened at $165.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $167.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $2.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Oasis Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.64%.

In other news, Director Samantha Holroyd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $207.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum to $225.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.14.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

