Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $5.59 Million Stock Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Mueller Industries worth $5,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,966,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 416.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after acquiring an additional 179,638 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 15.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 962,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,545,000 after acquiring an additional 132,039 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 171.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 130,549 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 62.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after acquiring an additional 99,274 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mueller Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $120,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,492,202.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MLI stock opened at $55.98 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $63.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.38 and its 200-day moving average is $56.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 43.71% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.08%.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

