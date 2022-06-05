Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $5.70 Million Stock Position in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,068,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,313 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.23% of Vista Energy worth $5,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vista Energy by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vista Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vista Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Vista Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. 29.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 30th.

Shares of Vista Energy stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $10.06. The stock has a market cap of $794.83 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average is $7.28.

Vista Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.