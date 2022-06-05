Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $5.73 Million Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of Planet Fitness worth $5,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 388.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $71.32 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.59 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.18 and its 200-day moving average is $83.62.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

