Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $5.80 Million Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $5,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cognex by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Cognex by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,968. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CGNX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cognex from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Cognex from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

CGNX opened at $48.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.65. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $44.60 and a 1 year high of $92.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.96.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.23 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 25.67%. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.77%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

