Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $5.86 Million Stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Titan Machinery worth $5,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TITN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 675.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 148,527 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 165.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 111,913 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 588,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,836,000 after buying an additional 77,750 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 229.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 101,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 70,886 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 423.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 66,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TITN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

Shares of TITN stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average of $29.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $38.58. The company has a market capitalization of $605.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.64.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The company had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

