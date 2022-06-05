Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $5.94 Million Stock Position in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 816,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,306 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.03% of Hemisphere Media Group worth $5,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $40,338.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 15,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $60,225.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,560,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,217,599.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 770,299 shares of company stock valued at $3,302,777 over the last three months. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HMTV opened at $6.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $278.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.11. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 14.24% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $56.82 million for the quarter.

HMTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hemisphere Media Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc operates as the Spanish-language media company. The company operates Pantaya, a subscription streaming service of Spanish-language media with approximately million subscribers; Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.1 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

